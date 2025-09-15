Alphabet finally crashed tech’s most exclusive party. On Monday, Google’s parent company became only the fourth U.S. firm ever to hit a $3 trillion market value when it touched that number in intraday trading, a milestone that caps months of investor hand-wringing over antitrust pressure and proves that Wall Street is ready to give the company more credit for its AI ambitions.

Shares jumped more than 4% to record highs, lifting both of Alphabet’s publicly traded classes into the three-comma club. That puts the company alongside Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple — three rivals that have already made $3 trillion look routine — and reshuffles a leaderboard that, until recently, looked like a closed shop.

For Alphabet, the timing matters. The move comes just weeks after Judge Amit P. Mehta stopped short of the harshest remedies in a long-running antitrust case, declining to break up the company or strip away its Chrome and Android platforms. Instead, the court targeted certain exclusivity contracts and forced Google to share some of its search index, a ruling that imposed new obligations but left the crown jewels intact. For investors, that was the difference between existential risk and a manageable compliance bill — and Monday’s rally reflected the relief.

Google’s move to $3 trillion also comes as Google Cloud is finally throwing its weight around. In July, Alphabet reported that cloud revenue leapt nearly 32% year over year to $13.6 billion, with adoption of its in-house Tensor Processing Units and Gemini AI models driving growth, putting Google on pace to generate more than $50 billion annually if growth holds. The company also signaled it would spend more aggressively to meet data-center demand, boosting its 2025 capital expenditures plan by $10 billion to $85 billion. For a market skeptical about whether Google could turn AI into more than a defensive play, that was evidence that the company could potentially grow a second profit engine alongside its dominant search business.

The milestone underscores how AI has redrawn the stock market’s rules in real time. Nvidia rocketed past $4 trillion this summer on the back of GPU demand, while Apple and Microsoft have held their ground thanks to iPhone durability and cloud scale (Microsoft briefly joined the $4 trillion club this summer). Alphabet’s late arrival to the $3 trillion club suggests that investors now see AI as an accelerant, not just a cost sink — and that legal uncertainty, for the moment, has receded enough to let the market focus on growth.

Google’s next test is translating that momentum into durable margins without denting the cash-gushing search business — and keeping regulators at bay while Gemini seeps deeper into consumer and enterprise workflows. Today is a vote that the company can do both.

The $3 trillion club is still tiny, but the message is loud: scale, distribution, and power-hungry infrastructure are monetizing AI faster than skeptics expected. The bigger question for Google is whether this durability lasts. The remedies decision won’t be the last word from regulators, and the capex surge could squeeze margins if cloud adoption cools. But for now, Google has what every tech giant covets: clarity, momentum, and a market cap that has learned to count to three.