Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), speaks to members of the media outside the White House (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images).

The Trump administration didn't waste time in blocking federal projects when the federal shutdown began on Wednesday.

White House budget director Russ Vought announced on social media that he was axing funding for a pair of infrastructure projects in New York state.

Hours later, that was followed with another announcement that clean energy projects in 16 states were getting cancelled. It was the opening salvo in what appeared to be a campaign to pressure Democrats into reopening the government by targeting funding flowing to their home states. The White House has also warned of "imminent" mass layoffs of federal employees.

The Office of Management and Budget did not respond to a request for comment.

Democrats view the moves as retaliation for opposing a government funding bill that didn't include an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits that shrink the cost of health insurance. Those will expire at the end of December if Congress doesn't step in. So far, Republicans and Democrats are at an impasse that could stretch into next week.

Here's a list of cancelled projects so far, which will be updated.

Infrastructure projects New York: Vought wrote on social media that the administration was putting $18 billion in funding for two New York infrastructure projects on ice. The affected projects was one meant to upgrade the Hudson Tunnel along with another to expand the Second Avenue subway with two additional stops in upper Manhattan.

Notably, New York is the home state for the top two Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later said in a statement the designated funding won't be distributed while the federal government reviews what it labeled as "discriminatory, unconstitutional contracting processes" from New York state. The Department of Transportation also warned the review would take longer to complete since fewer staffers are on hand during the shutdown.

Energy-related projects Vought said on Oct. 1 that $8 billion in clean energy projects were getting cancelled in 16 states. Those states included California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington state.

The Department of Energy hasn't yet listed the specific projects to be targeted. In a statement on the canceled projects, the agency said it "determined that these projects did not adequately advance the nation’s energy needs, were not economically viable, and would not provide a positive return on investment of taxpayer dollars."

All 16 states, though, have Democratic senators that voted to block a short-term government funding bill.