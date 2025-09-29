If you're experiencing a sense of déjà vu amidst the talk of a potential government shutdown, there's a reason. We were at this point just six months ago.

In mid-March, Democrats and Republicans were in a faceoff over tax breaks and spending and a shutdown looked imminent. At the last minute, they agreed to a Continuing Appropriations Resolution, ensuring the federal government would be funded for the remainder of fiscal year. On Oct. 1st, that fiscal year resets.

There is, once again, the chance that lawmakers will find some middle ground before the Tuesday deadline. Democratic leaders and Donald Trump were scheduled to meet Monday at noon to discuss averting a shutdown. The saber-rattling on both sides, though, remains high.

Should the government shut down, it will be the first time that has happened since 2018-2019. And it could disrupt the lives of many people — perhaps permanently, if Trump's threats of massive layoffs come true. Here’s what to expect, based on previous shutdowns.

Will a government shutdown impact my Social Security check? No. Social Security checks will still be delivered in the event of a shutdown. Medicare services will also remain in operation for at least a limited time. If you need a new card issued, though, you’ll have to wait until the shutdown is over.

Will my mail still be delivered if the government shuts down? You'll still get your mail delivered as normal. That's because the U.S. Postal Service is an independent agency. While Trump has threatened in the past to take control of the Postal Service and end its independent status, that hasn't happened. So the division will be immune to any shutdown.

Will a government shutdown affect Veterans’ Services? All Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities and clinics will remain open and operational should the government shut down. The VA will continue to process veterans’ benefits, as well.

That said, services including education and job training, support for veteran owned businesses, and assistance for homeless veterans could be unavailable.

What impact will a government shutdown have on air travel? "Essential" federal workers, including TSA officers and FAA air traffic controllers, will not be sent home. They will, instead, work without pay during any shutdown. As you can imagine, that doesn't always go over well. Six years ago, hundreds of TSA employees called out sick, which made for tremendously long lines at airport security checkpoints.

Can I visit national parks during a government shutdown? That remains to be seen. When the government was closed in January 2018, most national parks remained open — without their visitor centers and (occasionally) bathrooms. Trash pick-up was also put on hold. Five years prior, during the 2013 shutdown, though, visitors were turned away from parks, national monuments, and other sites.

Can I visit the Smithsonian during a government shutdown? This one's a mystery too. The Smithsonian has, in the past, discussed using “prior year funds” to stay open during part of a shutdown. Whether it will again, though, has not been announced — and given Trump's clashes with the museum this year, there's definitely a chance the doors will be locked. Other federal museums, such as the National Archives, will also be closed.

You can also expect to be turned away from presidential libraries, which are overseen by the National Park Service. The National Zoo will be closed, as well, but animals will be cared for.

Do I have to pay my taxes during a government shutdown? We're long past this year's tax deadline, but if you requested an extension and your payment is coming due or pay quarterly taxes, a shutdown won't let you hang onto your money any longer. The Internal Revenue Service will be operating with a skeleton staff will continue to process tax returns.

I'm waiting on my tax refund. Will a government shutdown delay it? By now, most people have received their refunds for the 2024 tax year. If you're still waiting, there could be delays. In the 2018-2019 shutdown, 14,000 IRS workers opted not to show up for work without pay. If you're waiting on a refund still and the government does shut down, your best bet is to monitor the “Where’s My Refund” tool on the IRS Website.