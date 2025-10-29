The 8 best neighborhoods in American for Halloween trick-or-treating
These spirited neighborhoods do Halloween right and deliver great experiences for you and your family
From pumpkin festivals to historic haunted districts, some neighborhoods take Halloween to another level.
Home warranty company America Home Shield identified the places around the country that do Halloween right and deliver great experiences for you and your family. These destinations celebrate the spooky season with parades, costume contests, ghost tours, and over-the-top decor that delight trick-or-treaters and adults alike.
Continue reading to see which made the list — and why.
Angelino Heights, Los Angeles, California
Education Images / Getty Images
Famous for serving as the backdrop of Michael Jackson’s Thriller video, Angelino Heights is a historic neighborhood lined with 19th-century Victorian homes listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Each October, residents turn the area into “The Haunted District,” where trick-or-treaters wander past elaborately decorated mansions.
Downtown New Hope, Pennsylvania
William Thomas Cain / Contributor / Getty Images
This small riverside town goes all in for Halloween with festivities for every age group. The New Hope Railroad hosts a family-friendly Trick-or-Treat train featuring sing-alongs and stories, and a scarier nighttime version designed for teens and adults, complete with eerie encounters along the route. Beyond the trains, families can join lantern-lit ghost tours that share the town’s haunted history.
Downtown Independence, Kansas
Every October, Independence flips “Halloween” backward for its beloved Neewollah Festival, a weeklong celebration that’s part carnival, part costume party, and all fun. The downtown area comes alive with chili cook-offs, a fun run, a treasure hunt, craft fairs, and two parades: one for kids and another for adults.
Kenova and Ceredo, West Virginia
Credit: C-K AutumnFest, Inc. —
The neighboring towns of Kenova and Ceredo join forces each fall for the C-K Autumn Fest, transforming the area into a full-blown Halloween carnival. Expect live music, a scarecrow contest, a tractor show, and the Nightmare at Dreamland haunted trail. Plus, there’s Kenova’s famous Pumpkin House, where more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminate the night.
Hilltop, Denver, Colorado
Hyoung Chang / Contributor / Getty Images
Denver’s Hilltop neighborhood is known as a great neighborhood for trick-or-treaters, where locals are famous for handing out generous amounts of candy. The annual Hilltop Halloween Picnic & Parade, which begins at Sundial Plaza and winds through Robinson Park, adds to the charm.
Downtown Salem, Massachusetts
JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Contributor / Getty Images
The infamous site of the 17th-century witch trials, October in Salem means nonstop festivities, from the Haunted Happenings Grand Parade and street fairs to ghost tours and visits to eerie landmarks like the Salem Witch Museum and the Salem Wax Museum.
Downtown Croton-on-Hudson, New York
AFP Contributor / Contributor / Getty Images
Croton-on-Hudson’s claim to Halloween fame is The Great Jack-O’Lantern Blaze, a display featuring more than 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Families there stroll through massive pumpkin tunnels, towers, and sculptures, all set against the backdrop of the Hudson Valley’s autumn scenery.
Shenandoah, Miami, Florida
Credit: Miami Shenandoah Neighborhood Assoc. Facebook https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=941165168044892&set=a.548796133948466
In Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood, Halloween decorating is a community-wide competition. Each October, residents transform their homes for the Halloween on Coral Way contest, showcasing everything from pumpkin “graveyards” and haunted lawns to elaborate light displays and cobweb-covered porches.