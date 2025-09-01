What are the hardest-working states this Labor Day?
A new study reveals the hardest-working and least hard-working states in America, based on everything from hours on the clock to how much vacation time residents leave behind
This Labor Day Weekend, many Americans are taking much-needed time off work to rest and recharge. But according to a recent WalletHub study, residents in some states might be a little more exhausted than others.
In an effort to find the “hardest-working” states, WalletHub evaluated all 50 across 10 key indicators that fall into two categories: direct work factors like average workweek hours, employment rate, and the percentage of workers with multiple jobs; and indirect work factors, like annual volunteer hours and leisure time spent per day.
“It’s undeniable that America has fostered a culture of hard work, with people working longer hours than residents of other developed countries and often leaving vacation time on the table,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health.”
Continue reading to see which states ranked at the top and bottom of the list.
Hardest working — #5: Hawaii
Hawaii rounds out the top five, with residents balancing high levels of community engagement with long hours. In fact, the state ranks first in annual volunteer hours per resident, while still placing near the top for work intensity.
#4: Texas
Texas comes in fourth, thanks to its residents putting in some of the longest workweeks in the nation. It also has a relatively low share of households without working adults.
#3: South Dakota
South Dakota ranks third overall, in large part due to having the highest employment rate in the country. About 6% of residents juggle multiple jobs and young adults are also engaged, with one of the lowest idle youth rates nationwide.
#2: Alaska
Alaskans log the most hours per week of any state. The state also has a relatively high rate of residents working multiple jobs and one of the lowest percentages of households without working adults.
#1: North Dakota
North Dakota leads the nation thanks to its exceptionally high employment rate — nearly 98% — and long workweeks. Workers also don’t take much time for themselves, ranking among the lowest in daily leisure hours. On top of that, North Dakota has one of the smallest shares of idle young adults.
Least hard-working — #46. New York
New York rounds out the bottom five, ranking low in both direct and indirect work factors. Its residents tend to work fewer hours per week than the national average and report relatively little volunteer engagement.
#47: Nevada
Despite its reputation for around-the-clock entertainment, Nevada workers log fewer hours than most other states. Nevada also posts the lowest employment rate in the nation, leaving it near the bottom of WalletHub’s ranking.
#48: Rhode Island
Rhode Island struggles with both long commutes and little volunteer involvement, putting it near the bottom. The state also reports some of the fewest average workweek hours nationwide.
#49: West Virginia
West Virginia places second-to-last, dragged down by a high share of idle young adults and its low employment rate. The state also ranks poorly in volunteer engagement.
#50: Michigan
Michigan ranks at the bottom of the list, with one of the lowest overall employment rates and relatively high levels of idle youth. The state also lags in volunteer activity, contributing to its last-place finish.