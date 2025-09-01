What are the hardest-working states this Labor Day? A new study reveals the hardest-working and least hard-working states in America, based on everything from hours on the clock to how much vacation time residents leave behind

This Labor Day Weekend, many Americans are taking much-needed time off work to rest and recharge. But according to a recent WalletHub study, residents in some states might be a little more exhausted than others.

In an effort to find the “hardest-working” states, WalletHub evaluated all 50 across 10 key indicators that fall into two categories: direct work factors like average workweek hours, employment rate, and the percentage of workers with multiple jobs; and indirect work factors, like annual volunteer hours and leisure time spent per day.

“It’s undeniable that America has fostered a culture of hard work, with people working longer hours than residents of other developed countries and often leaving vacation time on the table,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Working hard is commendable, but people in the hardest-working states may need to consider taking a break once in a while, as a lack of leisure time can have a negative impact on people’s physical and mental health.”

