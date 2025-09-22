Logo
A customer lit a cafe on fire after he didn't get mayonnaise. Hellmann's is offering to pay for the damages

Mayo giant offers to help owner of a Spanish café repair the facility after an apparently enthusiastic mayonnaise lover lights a fire

ByChris Morris
Bloomberg

Hellmann's mayonnaise is offering to pick up the repair tab for a Spanish café after a customer allegedly set a counter on fire when they were told there was no mayo.

The incident took place at Cafetería Las Postas in Sevilla. A customer asked for a couple packets of mayonnaise with his sandwich. The counter worker informed him the café did not have any. Then things took an odd turn.

The owner of the café, in an Instagram post, alleged the customer went to a nearby gas station and bought a container of gas, returned to the café and asked, once more, for mayonnaise. When he was told, once again, there was none to give, he allegedly doused the counter with gasoline and set it on fire, causing damages estimated between €7,000 and €10,000 (or between $8,221 and $11,745).

The owner included a video of the incident with the post.

With a story so bizarre and video so captivating, the incident went viral and soon caught the eye of Hellmann's, which promptly offered to pay for the repairs – and make sure the incident did not occur again.

"We're sorry we weren't there. From now on, you can count on us," Hellmann's Spain wrote in an Instagram post. "Let us take care of the repairs and make sure your sandwiches never run out of mayonnaise again."

The restaurant owner quickly took the food brand up on the offer.

"Thank you so much @hellmanns_spain!" he replied in the comments. "It's a pleasure to receive your help! 😊."

No one was injured in the incident. Workers were able to douse the fire before it spread further.

