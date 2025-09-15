The 5 major cities with the most empty houses in America — and the 5 with the least

The 5 major cities with the most empty houses in America — and the 5 with the least Some cities have more than a third of their homes sitting empty, while others are in desperate need of more housing

It's no secret that the U.S. is in a housing crisis, one that requires millions more units of affordable housing if it's ever going to be solved. But the contours of that crisis look different depending on where you live.

Some markets are flooded with tenants desperate for a decent rental, while others have thousands of homes sitting empty, waiting for anyone to buy or rent.

Lance Surety Bonds, a Pennsylvania-based bond company, analyzed data from the U.S. Census and real estate revenue software firm CommercialEdge to see which major metro areas have the most and least vacancies.

Continue reading to see which areas made the list: