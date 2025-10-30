Holiday travel is often a big part of people's budget. However, 2025 might be a bit different. A survey from Dollar Flight club says holiday travel this year will be the cheapest it has been in three years, with savings of as much as 40%.

Whether you're headed over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house or hoping to be home for Christmas, there should be deals available. (Be warned, though, the government shutdown is expected to result in delays, disruptions and cancellations at major airports around the country.) The survey examined 250 high-volume routes finding that the average flight was 19% lower than averages during the holiday flight seasons from 2022 to 2024.

"Holiday 2025 is the most buyer-friendly season we've seen since 2022," said Jesse Neugarten, CEO and founder of Dollar Flight Club. "Give me a day of flexibility or a simple airport swap and I can usually shave 20-30% off what you thought you had to pay."

Some routes are better than others, of course. For Thanksgiving travel, for example, a New York-Miami trip will save you 40% while others will have reduced savings. At Christmas, NYC to/from Orlando has the biggest discounts. In general, the report says, travelers flying out of Boston for domestic flights and Houston for international ones will see the greatest deals.

For domestic flyers, Nashville, San Jose, New York, and Detroit are all showing notable cheaper fares.

Prices are dependent on the carrier chosen and subject to change.

Capacity and competition are finally meeting demand, the group says. Additionally, jet fuel prices have been dropping this year and carriers are attempting to fill seats in off-peak flights, which is where many of the flights fall.

You'll want to book soon, though. For Thanksgiving travel, the best deals are found three weeks (and beyond) before your flight in the U.S., For Christmas and New Years flights, you'll want at least four weeks.