How much insurance coverage do you actually need?

To figure out the right amount of coverage, start with a home inventory. Go room by room and make a list (or better yet, take photos) of your belongings, including clothing, electronics, furniture, kitchen items, jewelry, and more. Add up the estimated cost to replace everything.

Most renters insurance policies include $20,000–$50,000 in personal property coverage, which works well for many tenants. If you own high-end items such as designer handbags, professional photography equipment, or collectibles, consider raising your limits.

And don’t forget liability coverage. Even a small injury to a guest or damage to your neighbor’s property could lead to big legal bills. Policies typically include $100,000 in liability coverage, with options to increase this amount if needed.

Also consider the type of coverage you want:

pays the depreciated value of your items. Replacement cost reimburses you for the cost to replace items at today’s prices.

Replacement cost coverage is usually slightly more expensive, but it’s often worth the upgrade if you don’t want to cover the gap out of pocket.

When deciding on the amount of insurance to purchase, the goal is to avoid paying for excess coverage you don't need, while making sure you're adequately protected.