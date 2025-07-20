8 ways quantum computing could change the world Here's how quantum computing is set to reshape industries from finance to pharma with powerful real-world applications

Quantum computing has long lived in the realm of theory, but now it’s entering a new era of practical experimentation and commercial ambition. Tech giants, governments, and startups are investing significant resources in unlocking the commercial potential of quantum computing, and for good reason.

These groups have their sights set on more than just the science — they want to explore opportunities for practical business use. Here’s how this once esoteric technology could redefine key sectors of the global economy, from pharmaceuticals to finance.