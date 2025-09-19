The best ways to build your credit Learn about building credit, including what your credit score means, how it affects your financial situation and how to maintain a strong credit portfolio

With credit card debt reaching record levels, it's never been more important to understand what's happening with your credit profile. Credit refers to your financial history, particularly your record of borrowing money and paying it back over time. Although it's a simple term, it can have a big impact on your everyday life.

When you apply for credit, the lender uses your credit history to determine if you're likely to repay what you borrow. A strong credit profile can help you access home loans, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, and lines of credit. Your credit also affects your ability to qualify for employment, desirable insurance rates, and rental housing.

Use this step-by-step guide to build credit wisely and avoid some of the most common mistakes.