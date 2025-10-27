The Bernie Madoff investment scandal was uncovered in 2008 but it is still reverberating on banks’ balance sheets today. HSBC said Monday that it has set aside $1.1 billion to cover litigation by investors who lost money in the Ponzi scheme.

One of the bank’s European businesses was in charge of looking after money and administration for funds that invested with Madoff’s company. One of those funds, Herald Fund, sued it in 2009 after the scandal came to light, saying the bank should repay billions of dollars they lost in the fraud.

Madoff, who died in 2021, ran the world’s biggest Ponzi scheme. His firm paid old investors with money from new ones rather than real profits. When it collapsed in 2008, customer statements showed about $65bn in non-existent investments.

The claims against HSBC center around allegations that it didn’t properly safeguard or verify the existence of the assets, and therefore allowed the fraud to continue and breached its supervisory duties to clients.

HSBC has already appealed various elements of the claims. One part relating to securities was accepted by Luxembourg’s top court last week, but the one relating to cash was not. HSBC is pursuing a second appeal.

The bank said the amount it has set aside could change significantly depending on the outcome of future appeals.

HSBC shares slipped 1% on Monday morning but remain about 28% higher this year. Analysts said the provision is large but “manageable” for the bank, which reports quarterly results on Tuesday.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell said: “As Halloween approaches, an episode out of what feels like the dim and distant past has returned to haunt HSBC and hardly set the scene for the bank’s third-quarter update tomorrow in a way it would have wanted."

However, he added, it is “testament to the bank’s scale that a provision of more than $1 billion is a relatively minor irritation rather than a disaster.”

Several HSBC businesses provided “custodial, administration and similar services to a number of funds... whose assets were invested with Madoff Securities”, the bank said in July. It is listed as a defendant in five ongoing cases stemming from the scandal.