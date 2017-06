It's my first time in Michigan, and my first stop was at the Ford Rouge Plant outside Detroit. I played a very small part in assembling some new Ford F-150s on the line by adding antennas, cleats and drilling screws. The people I met are so good they keep the line running at full speed.

