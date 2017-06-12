Index
As Americans dump soda, Pepsi and Coca-Cola are turning to coconut water

Sales of coconut water grew 350% in the US between 2011 and 2017.

Sales of coconut water in the US between 2010 and 2015

Now, beverage giants have no other option but to invest in healthier drinks.

Coconut water became popular as Americans started to give up sugary sodas and juices.

PepsiCo is considering buying the company that owns coconut water brand Vita Coco.

Big Soda is thirsty for coconut water.

Worth $2.5 billion, Vita Coco leads the segment by selling about a quarter of the coconut water consumed around the world.

That would push Coca-Cola’s Zico brand to second place on sales of coconut water.

