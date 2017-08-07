This job skill has grown the fastest among freelancers in the past few months
2,500
Only about 100 freelancers listed virtual reality development as a skill in the job site Upwork in 2016. That number now increased to about 2,500 freelancers.
That skill had the fastest growth since last year among the abilities mentioned by freelancers in Upwork.
Fastest-growing skills for freelancers in the second quarter of 2017 according to Upwork:
1. Virtual reality
2. Natural language processing
3. Econometrics
4. Learning Management System
5. Neural networks
6. Penetration testing
7. SEO auditing
8. Image processing
9. Asana work tracking
10. Facebook API development
Though still not entirely mainstream, virtual reality is becoming more well-known. Headsets are getting cheaper, and some companies are distributing them for free.
Companies across many industries, as diverse as Ikea, Marriott, Disney, and Toyota, are developing virtual reality experiences for their customers.
The list of fastest growing skills also includes other tech capabilities, many related to artificial intelligence (like machine learning and neural networks).
Virtual reality was not even on the list in the first quarter of the year. While a skill would have a half-life of decades in the past, now some become obsolete in a matter of months.
Fastest-growing skills for freelancers in the first quarter of 2017 according to Upwork:
1. Asana work tracking
2. Artificial intelligence
3. Rapid prototyping
4. Immigration law
5. Natural language processing
6. Instagram marketing
7. A/B testing
8. Twilio API development
9. C++ development
10. Swift development