Venezuela’s crisis is hurting its friendship with Cuba

Trade between Venezuela and Cuba dropped 70% between 2014 and 2016.

Photo by Reuters/Desmond Boylan
Both Venezuela and the national oil company are in deep crisis, so the country is less able to export oil to Cuba and to buy goods from the island.

That cool down was one of the main factors that made Cuba go into recession in 2016, for the first time since the 1990s.

The countries strengthened their partnership during the governments of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez. Though Cuba is recovering from its recession, trade with Venezuela is still down.

