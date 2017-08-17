Venezuela’s crisis is hurting its friendship with Cuba 70% Trade between Venezuela and Cuba dropped 70% between 2014 and 2016. Published 1 hour ago | Photo by Reuters/Desmond Boylan 70% Both Venezuela and the national oil company are in deep crisis, so the country is less able to export oil to Cuba and to buy goods from the island. 70% That cool down was one of the main factors that made Cuba go into recession in 2016, for the first time since the 1990s. 70% The countries strengthened their partnership during the governments of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez. Though Cuba is recovering from its recession, trade with Venezuela is still down. Published 1 hour ago Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story