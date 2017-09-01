Pennies cost more to make than they are worth, so why not scrap them? 1.5 cents The US spends 1.5 cents to produce each 1 cent coin. Published 37 mins ago | Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake 1.5 cents Over the past decade, the US has paid more to produce a penny than the coin is actually worth. To produce nine billion pennies in 2015, the US lost about $46 million. 1.5 cents Pennies are made of zinc and some copper. The price of both metals soared over the past 15 years. 1.5 cents Eliminating the coin would help the government save money and would help cashiers save time. It could also reduce the environmental impact caused by zinc and copper mining. 1.5 cents But while 34% of Americans would like to see the penny eliminated, 51% are against the idea. 1.5 cents Eliminating the coin could also result in losses for consumers. Retailers would be able to set prices that when rounded would allow them to keep the change and profit. Published 37 mins ago Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story