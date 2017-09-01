Index
Pennies cost more to make than they are worth, so why not scrap them?

The US spends 1.5 cents to produce each 1 cent coin.

Published   |  Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake
Over the past decade, the US has paid more to produce a penny than the coin is actually worth. To produce nine billion pennies in 2015, the US lost about $46 million.

Pennies are made of zinc and some copper. The price of both metals soared over the past 15 years.

Eliminating the coin would help the government save money and would help cashiers save time. It could also reduce the environmental impact caused by zinc and copper mining.

But while 34% of Americans would like to see the penny eliminated, 51% are against the idea.

Eliminating the coin could also result in losses for consumers. Retailers would be able to set prices that when rounded would allow them to keep the change and profit.

