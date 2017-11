In a city where the average person has 150 sq ft of living space, a 9,000 sq ft house just sold for $150 million

HK$1.16 billion

In Hong Kong, where the average dwelling is 150 sq ft (14 sq m) per person, a house of 9,000 sq ft (836 sq m) just sold for almost $150 million.

Published | Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip