An official carries a Union Jack flag ahead of a news conference by Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Davis and EU's chief Brexit negotiator Barnier in Brussels

The €40 billion disagreement that is stymying EU-UK talks

€40 billion

The thorniest issue around Brexit is the size of the bill that the UK has to pay before leaving the EU. The two parties are currently €40 billion ($46.7 billion) apart.

Published
As an EU member, the UK agreed to contribute to the budget (€20 billion) and to contribute to officials’ pension costs (€10 billion), plus smaller fees that could reach €35 billion.

The EU expects to receive some €60 billion. But so far, the UK has countered with €20 billion, and wants extended access to the EU common market.

Though the UK seemed to be willing to spend more on Friday (Nov. 10), the latest round of talks with the EU ended without bridging the gap.

