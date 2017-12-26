Financial tips from three generations

Hindsight is 20/20. We asked people of different ages and backgrounds a simple question: What advice would you give your past self?

Click or tap to read full disclaimer.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.



The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. This material contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial advisor before making an investment decision.

This is not meant to be investment advice. The information provided here may not be representative of the experiences of other individuals and does not guarantee future performance.

Buying and selling shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions.

The iShares Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. 337885

Click or tap here to view disclaimer.