Trump’s space policy is a retread of Obama’s—with just 63 new words
63 words
American president Donald Trump signed a document on Tuesday (Dec. 12) instructing NASA to plan a mission to the moon. But the text is only a slightly altered version, with just 63 new words, of a document produced by the Obama administration in 2010.
Published| Photo by AP Photo/Michael Probst
One paragraph from Obama’s policy that was removed, shown below, included specific goals and deadlines:
“Set far-reaching exploration milestones. By 2025, begin crewed missions beyond the moon, including sending humans to an asteroid. By the mid-2030s, send humans to orbit Mars and return them safely to Earth;”
…while the new version, despite being longer, leaves more things open to interpretation, as in the section below.
“Beginning with missions beyond low-Earth orbit, the United States will lead the return of humans to the Moon for long-term exploration and utilization, followed by human missions to Mars and other destinations;”