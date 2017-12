After almost reaching $20,000, bitcoin dropped over 30% in less than a week to $13,000

Bitcoin is falling. Its price dropped more than 30% this week, from $19,660 on Sunday (Dec. 17) to $12,750 on Friday (Dec. 22). The plunge follows an astonishing ascent—Bitcoin started the year costing only about $1,000.

