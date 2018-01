A diamond that could be worth $40 million has been dug up in Lesotho

910 carats

Workers in the Letseng mine in the African country of Lesotho found a diamond that weighs 910 carats (6.4 ounces, 180 grams). It is one of the largest in the world and it could be worth an estimated $40 million.

Published | Photo by Gem Diamonds/Handout via Reuters