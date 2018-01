Inequality is an urgent, global problem—but the numbers are tricky

42

Add up the wealth of the poorest half of the global population, and it’s the same as that of just 42 individuals, according to British charity Oxfam. The net worth of billionaires has grown 13% yearly since 2010, faster than the 2% seen by low-income workers, Oxfam said ahead of the Davos summit.

