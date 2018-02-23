Index
The Potential of Additive Manufacturing

63%

In the GE Global Innovation Barometer—a recent survey of 2,000+ global business executives—63% believe that 3D printing will have a positive impact in their country. See what we can expect from additive manufacturing in the future.

Source: 2018 GE Global Innovation Barometer
Those surveyed believe 3D printing increases creativity and speeds up production.

That said, 53% believe it has yet to reach its full potential.

GE_GIB-index-chart
What are we waiting for? Discover the impact 3D printing can have on your industry.

