Europe has 1 million more African migrants than it did 10 years ago
1 million
According to the Pew Research Center, Europe’s black population jumped by at least 1 million since 2010, aided by a surge in asylum applications from sub-Saharan Africans.
Published| Photo by Reuters/Finbarr O'Reilly
PRC’s analysis of data from Eurostat shows that 970,000 of those asylum applicants moved to Europe from 2010 to 2017. In roughly the same timespan, America accepted just over 400,000 people.
Asylum applicants to Europe by sub-Saharan Africans, 2010 to 2017
Nearly 75% of Europe’s sub-Saharan migrant population lived in four countries: the UK (1.27 million), France (980,000), Italy (370,000) and Portugal (360,000).
In 2017, over half of those migrants entering Europe hailed from Nigeria, South Africa, Somalia, Senegal, Ghana, Angola, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon.
Country of origin of sub-Saharan migrants in Europe in 2017