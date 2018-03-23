Index
Europe has 1 million more African migrants than it did 10 years ago

According to the Pew Research Center, Europe’s black population jumped by at least 1 million since 2010, aided by a surge in asylum applications from sub-Saharan Africans.

PRC’s analysis of data from Eurostat shows that 970,000 of those asylum applicants moved to Europe from 2010 to 2017. In roughly the same timespan, America accepted just over 400,000 people.

Asylum applicants to Europe by sub-Saharan Africans, 2010 to 2017

Nearly 75% of Europe’s sub-Saharan migrant population lived in four countries: the UK (1.27 million), France (980,000), Italy (370,000) and Portugal (360,000).

In 2017, over half of those migrants entering Europe hailed from Nigeria, South Africa, Somalia, Senegal, Ghana, Angola, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon.

Country of origin of sub-Saharan migrants in Europe in 2017

But the total influx is hard to estimate since European nations don’t collect data on race. In the UK and Germany, policymaking largely ignores ethnic minorities, yet racial profiling is fairly casual.

