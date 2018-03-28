Facebook is cutting its terrible privacy settings down to one screen
20 screens
As the Cambridge Analytica scandal rolls on, Facebook is trimming its infamously labyrinthine privacy settings from over 20 screens to just one.
There aren’t any new privacy settings, but Facebook’s imposing thicket of options—account security, data control, and ad preferences—will be a little easier to navigate.
Facebook’s scramble to refine itself comes more than 10 days after the New York Times and the Guardian reported Cambridge Analytica harvested data from 50 million users without their permission.
The fallout’s been brutal: Facebook lost over $100 billion in market value as a #DeleteFacebook campaign gathered steam with the public and corporations alike.
However, it may not matter in the end. At over 2 billion users strong, Facebook may be too big to fail.
Facebook’s average quarterly revenue per user, by region