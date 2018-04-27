North and South Korea may finally put an end to their costly war
North and South Korea have agreed to finally negotiate an end to their costly war, marking a truly historic moment amidst the nations’ 65-year armistice.
Published| Photo by Reuters/Korea Summit Press Pool
The vow by South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is an unprecedented step toward peace, with Kim declaring the Koreas “will be reunited as one country.”
But more work lies ahead. To bring a formal close to the war and the armistice, all of the original parties must be involved—including the US, and possibly China, to that end.
In the meantime, the DMZ will become a “peace zone” and confrontational acts from both sides, such as broadcasting propaganda across the border, will cease by May 1.
Kim Jong-un apologized to Moon Jae-in for disturbing his sleep with missile tests and forcing him to attend meetings of his National Security Council https://t.co/GcvYTTtKwM
— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 27, 2018