South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un raise their hands at the truce village of Panmunjom

North and South Korea may finally put an end to their costly war

North and South Korea have agreed to finally negotiate an end to their costly war, marking a truly historic moment amidst the nations’ 65-year armistice.

Published   |  Photo by Reuters/Korea Summit Press Pool
The vow by South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is an unprecedented step toward peace, with Kim declaring the Koreas “will be reunited as one country.”

But more work lies ahead. To bring a formal close to the war and the armistice, all of the original parties must be involved—including the US, and possibly China, to that end.

In the meantime, the DMZ will become a “peace zone” and confrontational acts from both sides, such as broadcasting propaganda across the border, will cease by May 1.

The joint statement also crucially confirms an intent for each nation to commit to the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.

But diplomatic handshakes and photo ops aside, it’ll be a long wait to see if the peace talks bear fruit—especially for the thousands of families still separated by the Korean War.

