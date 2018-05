As Nestlé and Starbucks close a deal, expect more Starbucks’ products in stores, but no mention of the Swiss giant

Nestlé and Starbucks closed a multi-billion dollar deal on Monday (May 7). The Swiss food and drink giant is spending $7.15 billion with the Starbucks unit that sells products like bags of beans in supermarkets and other retail outlets.

