Cape Town pushed its water crisis countdown back to 2019

Cape Town’s water dashboard spent months ominously counting down to Day Zero. But with intense effort, the drought-stricken city has bought itself some extra time.

Published   |  Photo by AP Photo/Bram Janssen
Avoiding Day Zero took effort and good rain: At the height of the crisis, authorities leaned heavily on households, limiting many to just 50 liters of water per day.

Practically, it meant dry gardens, unwashed cars, and restricted two-minute showers. Fountains and swimming pools were practically viewed as a disgrace to neighbors.

Even at easier restrictions of 87 liters per day, the city publicly shamed water offenders, with its former mayor visiting water wasters and her office publishing a list of the top 100 offenders.

However, water usage has increased again. City authorities warn that if more severe restrictions aren’t adhered to, Cape Town may soon face a new Day Zero.

The central cause is up for debate: Climate change, infrastructure, politics, and population growth are all factors. But Cape Town’s wide wealth gap means poor families have lived Day Zero for years.

