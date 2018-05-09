Cape Town pushed its water crisis countdown back to 2019
Cape Town’s water dashboard spent months ominously counting down to Day Zero. But with intense effort, the drought-stricken city has bought itself some extra time.
Published| Photo by AP Photo/Bram Janssen
Avoiding Day Zero took effort and good rain: At the height of the crisis, authorities leaned heavily on households, limiting many to just 50 liters of water per day.
Practically, it meant dry gardens, unwashed cars, and restricted two-minute showers. Fountains and swimming pools were practically viewed as a disgrace to neighbors.
In our efforts to reduce usage and raise awareness, our water enforcement blitzes will continue in excessive-use areas. We all need to do our part to conserve our water resources. For tips to using 50ℓ or less per day and avoiding a fine, click here: https://t.co/8yPg1Y7KL4 pic.twitter.com/8J1BYEPZxy
— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 4, 2018