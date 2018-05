Eight years ago someone paid 10,000 bitcoins for two Papa John’s pizzas—that now adds up to $4 million a slice

$82 million

On May 22, 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz, a programmer and an early-adopter of bitcoin based in Florida, purchased two Papa John’s pizzas for 10,000 bitcoins, worth about $30 back then.

