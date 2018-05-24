Index
A security camera, center, is mounted on the side of a building overlooking an intersection in midtown Manhattan, Wednesday, July 31, 2013 in New York.

A Russian startup is using AI and facial recognition to power an “ethnicity detection” tool

The biggest danger AI poses isn’t the potential of killer robots, it’s the potential to reproduce and amplify our own biases.

Published   |  Photo by AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
The latest example of that danger is an “ethnicity detection” algorithm marketed by Russian startup NtechLab as an “upcoming feature” of its facial recognition technology.

The algorithm promises to look at images of people and determine their ethnic background. A promotional image, since taken down, showed categories like “European,” “African,” and “Arabic.”

Privacy advocates already decry the use of AI for facial recognition, since systems can reproduce the racial and gender biases of the databases used to train them.

A paper published earlier this year described how IBM software identified the gender of light-skinned men with 99.7% accuracy, but of dark-skinned women with only 65.3% accuracy.

But “ethnicity recognition” is a step even further past the issue of dataset bias (which companies like IBM are working hard to tackle), since it could be used for overt racial profiling.

