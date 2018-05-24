A Russian startup is using AI and facial recognition to power an “ethnicity detection” tool
The biggest danger AI poses isn’t the potential of killer robots, it’s the potential to reproduce and amplify our own biases.
The latest example of that danger is an “ethnicity detection” algorithm marketed by Russian startup NtechLab as an “upcoming feature” of its facial recognition technology.
The algorithm promises to look at images of people and determine their ethnic background. A promotional image, since taken down, showed categories like “European,” “African,” and “Arabic.”