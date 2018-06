Square became the 9th firm to receive a coveted crypto license in New York

Square’s stock had already been up 88% this year. But on Monday, after news broke that the payments firm received New York’s much craved (and maligned) cryptocurrency license, Square’s stock reached $66.33, the highest since it went public in 2015.

