The dual camera feature on an iPhone 7 Plus is shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A startup that detects deepfake pictures and videos just raised $8 million

Photo verification app Truepic, one of the internet’s more popular tools for catching deepfakes and altered pictures, is expanding with $8 million in funding.

Published
Founded in 2016, Truepic predates many of the latest techniques used to create false imagery, especially in news, politics, and social media.

In particular, Reddit moderators find it useful to prove the identity of people conducting AMA (Ask Me Anything) forum chats.

As face-swapping tech and AI-driven image-altering tactics get more sinister and more complex, startups like Truepic have become far more valuable to investors and the public.

Truepic’s plans include advanced verification metrics—like how light reflects off a person’s eyes—as well as partnerships with watchdog groups fighting falsified content.

