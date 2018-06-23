A startup that detects deepfake pictures and videos just raised $8 million
Photo verification app Truepic, one of the internet’s more popular tools for catching deepfakes and altered pictures, is expanding with $8 million in funding.
Founded in 2016, Truepic predates many of the latest techniques used to create false imagery, especially in news, politics, and social media.
In particular, Reddit moderators find it useful to prove the identity of people conducting AMA (Ask Me Anything) forum chats.
