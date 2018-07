Crypto thieves have stolen over $760 million so far this year, triple the amount robbed in the whole of 2017

Crypto thieves managed to steal $761 million from exchanges around the world between January and June, almost three times the $266 million stolen in the whole of 2017, and five times the $152 million robbed in 2016.

