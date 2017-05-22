Index
The five broadcast networks in the US ordered 39 new scripted series in 2017, down from a peak of 54 in 2014.

Orders of original scripted series by ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and CW

TV is losing viewers to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu and losing advertising cash to the internet.

To cut costs on promotion of new series, broadcasters are choosing to renew old series instead of starting new ones.

Viewers wanting creativity can turn to online services, where orders of new shows are growing.

