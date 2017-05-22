$2.6 billion A space mission to capture a mineral-rich asteroid could cost about $2.6 billion, according to a 2012 report. Published May 22, 2017 Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story $2.6 billion An asteroid measuring 30 meters can carry up to $50 billion of the precious metal platinum. $2.6 billion Goldman Sachs recently told clients that mining in space could become an industry worth trillions. $2.6 billion But legal experts are unsure if asteroid mining is actually legal. $2.6 billion Asteroids also carry other precious metals in the platinum group, including rhodium, palladium, and iridium.