A space mission to capture a mineral-rich asteroid could cost about $2.6 billion, according to a 2012 report.

Published May 22, 2017

An asteroid measuring 30 meters can carry up to $50 billion of the precious metal platinum.

Goldman Sachs recently told clients that mining in space could become an industry worth trillions.

But legal experts are unsure if asteroid mining is actually legal.

Asteroids also carry other precious metals in the platinum group, including rhodium, palladium, and iridium.

