$5 billion Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the US, but only generated a profit of $5 billion in 20 years. Published 7 hours ago Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story $5 billion Amazon made less money than any other of the most valuable firms in the US. $5 billion The company prefers to focus on growth instead of profits but it can’t for too much longer. $5 billion Amazon is working harder to become more profitable: Half of its $5 billion in profit came in the last four quarters.