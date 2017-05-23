Index
Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the US, but only generated a profit of $5 billion in 20 years.

Amazon made less money than any other of the most valuable firms in the US.

The company prefers to focus on growth instead of profits but it can’t for too much longer.

Amazon is working harder to become more profitable: Half of its $5 billion in profit came in the last four quarters.

