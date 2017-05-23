Index
c-france-RTX13ISJ-Charles Platiau

4 of 7

Women lead the armed forces of four of the countries in the G7.

Published 7 hours ago

Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve.

Share this story

c-france-RTX13ISJ-Charles Platiau
4 of 7

The countries are: Germany, Italy, Japan, and, France, with the newly-appointed Sylvie Goulard.

c-france-RTX13ISJ-Charles Platiau
4 of 7

They control a budget of $170 billion.

c-france-RTX13ISJ-Charles Platiau
4 of 7

Worldwide, it was only in the 1970s that women began taking the position.

c-france-RTX13ISJ-Charles Platiau
4 of 7

Among Western countries, it was even later, in the 1990s, with Finland.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search