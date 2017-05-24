Index
c-baby-RTR3FJCA-Jim Urquhart

$277 million

Donald Trump’s budget proposal wants to dedicate $277 million to abstinence education.

Published 3 hours ago

Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve.

Share this story

c-baby-RTR3FJCA-Jim Urquhart
$277 million

But telling teenagers not to have sex is the least effective method to avoid teenage pregnancies, compared to investing in sexual education and birth control methods.

c-baby-RTR3FJCA-Jim Urquhart
$277 million

In the past, states in the US that increased abstinence education saw more pregnancies among teenagers, according to a study published in 2011.

c-baby-RTR3FJCA-Jim Urquhart
$277 million

States that focus more on abstinence education, like Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Arkansas, have higher proportions of teenage pregnancies.

home our picks popular latest obsessions search