Donald Trump's budget proposal wants to dedicate $277 million to abstinence education. But telling teenagers not to have sex is the least effective method to avoid teenage pregnancies, compared to investing in sexual education and birth control methods. In the past, states in the US that increased abstinence education saw more pregnancies among teenagers, according to a study published in 2011. States that focus more on abstinence education, like Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Arkansas, have higher proportions of teenage pregnancies.