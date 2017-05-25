21 The Hong Kong police arrested 21 Uber drivers for working without a permit and third-party insurance. Published 3 hours ago Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story 21 For weeks, undercover police officers pretended to be customers to gather evidence. The crackdown happened earlier this week and more arrests could come. 21 Uber says it is impossible to make sure that drivers have those permits. It also says that it complies with local insurance regulation. 21 Uber already abandoned China (where it accepted defeat to competitor Didi Chuxing) and Taiwan (where it could potentially be fined with $780,000).