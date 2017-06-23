Americans are feeling iffy about retirement savings in 2017😓

Click or tap to read full disclaimer.

Visit www.iShares.com to view a prospectus, which includes investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other information that you should read and consider carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The 2017 BlackRock Global Investor Pulse Survey interviewed 28,000 respondents, in 18 nations. Results from the US sample (4,000 respondents) are included in this article. Respondents were ages 25-74 and either the primary or shared decision maker for savings and investments in the household. No income or asset qualifications were used in selecting the survey's participants. Executed with the support of TNS, an independent research company, the survey took place online from January to February 2017. The survey was sponsored by BlackRock.

This material represents an assessment of the market environment as of the date indicated; is subject to change; and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any issuer or security in particular. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. This material contains general information only and does not take into account an individual's financial circumstances. This information should not be relied upon as a primary basis for an investment decision. Rather, an assessment should be made as to whether the information is appropriate in individual circumstances and consideration should be given to talking to a financial advisor before making an investment decision.

Transactions in shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions and will generate tax consequences. All regulated investment companies are obliged to distribute portfolio gains to shareholders. Diversification and asset allocation may not protect against market risk or loss of principal.

The iShares Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

The Core Builder tool is provided on an "as-is" basis. BlackRock expressly disclaims all warranties, express or implied, statutory or otherwise with respect to the tool (and any results obtained from its use) including, without limitation, all warranties or merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose or use, accuracy, completeness, originality and/or non-infringement. In no event shall BlackRock have any liability for any claims, damages, obligations, liabilities or losses relating to the tool including, without limitation, any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive and/or consequential damages (including loss of profits or principal).

iSHARES and BLACKROCK are registered trademarks of BlackRock. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. 170185

Click or tap here to view disclaimer.