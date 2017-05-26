Index
The growth rate of suburbs in the US was 0.89% in 2016, compared to 0.82% in cities.

This is the first time in six years that suburbs are growing faster than cities.

With the economy doing better, young people are able to afford pricier suburban homes.

They are also being scared away by the high prices they find in major cities in the US.

The number of large cities with declining populations jumped from five in 2012 to 14 in 2016.

