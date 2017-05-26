Index
The book publishing sector in India is worth about $6.7 billion and expected to grow 19.3% annually until 2020.

Published 1 hour ago

That’s impressive compared to publishing globally, which is estimated to grow just 2% annually until 2022.

India’s steady economic growth is allowing its middle class to spend more money on books 📚, specifically academic books.

Book publishers with a strong portfolio of educational books are seeing the effect.

That reflects government investment in education 🎓, higher enrollment, and fewer dropouts.

S Chand, the largest publisher in India 📗, recently had a successful IPO.

