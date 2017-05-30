Index
Swedish mining company LKAB is spending $1 billion to move the town of Kiruna 3km to the east.

The company decided to move Kiruna to stop the town from falling into a sinkhole that could be caused by its iron ore mine.

While some citizens protested, most accepted that their houses be demolished and rebuilt 3km to the east.

Some historical buildings, like the wooden church and the clock tower, will be dismantled and moved to the other side of town.

