3 km Swedish mining company LKAB is spending $1 billion to move the town of Kiruna 3km to the east. Published 28 mins ago Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story 3 km The company decided to move Kiruna to stop the town from falling into a sinkhole that could be caused by its iron ore mine. Reuters/Balazs Koranyi 3 km While some citizens protested, most accepted that their houses be demolished and rebuilt 3km to the east. 3 km Some historical buildings, like the wooden church and the clock tower, will be dismantled and moved to the other side of town. Reuters/Balazs Koranyi