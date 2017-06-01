$352k As they stop carrying the SkyMall catalogue, airlines are saving an estimated of $352,154 in annual fuel cost. Published 18 mins ago Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story $352k SkyMall catalogues amounted to 37.5 lbs for an aircraft with 150 passengers. Removing that weight across many aircrafts means saving money with fuel. $352k Founded in 1990, New Jersey-based SkyMall distributed millions of copies of its quirky catalogue to carriers like Delta, United, and Southwest. SkyMall $352k But the company filed for bankruptcy in 2015. Fliers preferred using gadgets for entertainment and online retailers for shopping. $352k In 2015, another New Jersey company purchased SkyMall in auction for $1.9 million. The catalogue is now available online.