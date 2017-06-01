Index
$352k

As they stop carrying the SkyMall catalogue, airlines are saving an estimated of $352,154 in annual fuel cost.

SkyMall catalogues amounted to 37.5 lbs for an aircraft with 150 passengers. Removing that weight across many aircrafts means saving money with fuel.

Founded in 1990, New Jersey-based SkyMall distributed millions of copies of its quirky catalogue to carriers like Delta, United, and Southwest.

But the company filed for bankruptcy in 2015. Fliers preferred using gadgets for entertainment and online retailers for shopping.

In 2015, another New Jersey company purchased SkyMall in auction for $1.9 million. The catalogue is now available online.

