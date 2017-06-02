Baywatch flopped, and now movie studios are blaming Rotten Tomatoes 20% Only 20% of critics’ reviews collected by Rotten Tomatoes were positive. 20% Some insiders are also blaming the review aggregator for Baywatch’s failure in the box office. Paramount Pictures/Frank Masi 20% Meanwhile, the audience really liked the movie. Of the reviews coming from viewers, 70% were positive. 20% People in the movie business, including The Rock, are angry with that disconnect between critics and audience. 20% Instead of $40 million in the first five days, Baywatch made only $22 million in the first four days. 20% But part of the issue is that Hollywood is lacking in creativity and counting on too much existing material, from classic series to superhero franchises. YouTube/Sony Pictures Published 5 mins ago Check out more stories below—and please take a quick three-minute survey to help us improve. Share this story