Baywatch flopped, and now movie studios are blaming Rotten Tomatoes

Only 20% of critics’ reviews collected by Rotten Tomatoes were positive.

Some insiders are also blaming the review aggregator for Baywatch’s failure in the box office.

(L-R) Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchannon and Zac Efron as Matt Brody in BAYWATCH by Paramount Pictures, Montecito Picture Company, FlynnPicture Co., and Fremantle Productions

Paramount Pictures/Frank Masi

Meanwhile, the audience really liked the movie. Of the reviews coming from viewers, 70% were positive.

People in the movie business, including The Rock, are angry with that disconnect between critics and audience.

Instead of $40 million in the first five days, Baywatch made only $22 million in the first four days.

But part of the issue is that Hollywood is lacking in creativity and counting on too much existing material, from classic series to superhero franchises.

spider-man homecoming

YouTube/Sony Pictures

