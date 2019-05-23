Which are India’s favourite news channels for election coverage?

Indian election results are turning out to be a bumper for not only Narendra Modi, but also the country’s television news channels.

As viewers from around the country tuned in for frenzied updates on the daylong vote counting process, YouTube livestreams of television channels are garnering significantly bigger audiences than usual, according to video analytics firm Vidooly.

At 3pm, Republic World was the most popular English news channel, with over 50,000 live viewers on counting day, more than double that of its closest competitor.

But the real winners of the day are ABP News and Aaj Tak, the top Hindi news channels, whose live streamings are attracting lakhs of viewers.

In India’s election season, while English news gets higher ratings on television, news in Hindi and regional languages dominates YouTube.