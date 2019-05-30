Hackers target BJP website, embed beef recipes during Modi’s swearing-in

Cyber hackers attacked parts of the official website of Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (May 30) while he was being formally sworn in as the 15th prime minister of India.

The hackers replaced several pages of the BJP’s Delhi website with recipes and images of beef dishes such as beef fry and beef keema, accompanied with the message: Hacked by ‘Shadow_V1P3R’.

Screenshot of the BJP Delhi portal.

The “BJP Leadership” page was replaced by “Beef leadership” with a photograph of a meatloaf.

The cow is considered sacred in Hinduism, which is why the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh—the BJP’s ideological mothership—condemns beef eating.

During Modi’s first term as the Indian prime minister (2014-2019), there were several lynchings reported from many parts of the country, allegedly sparked by suspicions that the victims had consumed, carried or sold beef.