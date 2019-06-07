India is leading a global charge to make corporate giants pay fair tax

They’re talking about a revolution in the tax world.

At a Tokyo summit this weekend, G20 finance ministers are expected to give a thumbs-up to a “road map” proposing various ways to upend the system that lets many of the world’s corporate giants get away with paying little-to-no tax.

“They’re extraordinarily radical,” Reuven Avi-Yonah, a tax law professor at the University of Michigan, said of the proposals. “Even the most conservative ones would have seemed almost inconceivable, I would say, as short as five years ago.”

Five years ago, the world’s powers were also discussing reforms to the global tax system. After two years of debate between 2013 and 2015 at the Office of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in Paris, they passed some useful changes—for example, a system to force multinationals to tell authorities how much they earn in each country and one to tackle tax evasion by the super rich. But reformists were left frustrated that the OECD, often dubbed a “club of rich countries,” failed to tackle loopholes that allow behemoths like Apple and Microsoft to avoid shelling out billions by booking their profits in tax havens. “They refused to countenance such radical change,” Avi-Yonah said of previous discussions.

Today, however, none of the proposals submitted to the G20 aim to keep the profit-shifting rules status quo. One of the main reasons that has changed is India.

India is “fed up”

The world’s largest democracy is leading dozens of developing nations, which feel digital giants and others should pay taxes in countries where they have hundreds of millions of users. After years of the OECD asking it to play along with international negotiations, New Delhi has made a number of unilateral moves that indicate it is “fed up with the OECD and that it cannot wait any longer,” said Ajitesh Kir, a doctoral candidate at Michigan and co-author with Avi-Yonah of an upcoming paper on India’s tax proposals.

Its most bombastic move came this April. India offered up an 84-page “public consultation” paper, which suggested forgoing the tortuous international process and simply forcing multinationals to pay some taxes there. It proposes taxing companies partly on where they have economic activity, rather than just where they locate their headquarters or intellectual property. Kir thinks prime minister Narendra Modi’s newly re-elected government may well pass these changes in a matter of months.

The paper amounts to a loaded weapon that New Delhi can place gently in front of them at future negotiations, implicitly demanding: “Send more tax revenue to developing countries, or we’ll simply pass this law on our own.” Many analysts expect that would inspire other developing countries—which rely much more heavily on corporate taxation than Western ones—to adopt similar plans, rupturing the international tax system from a current state where most countries are aligned on how they tax multinationals.

It would be an unhappy outcome for corporate giants, who prefer a simpler system, said Tommaso Faccio, the head of secretariat at ICRICT, a commission pushing for tax reform whose members include leftist economists Thomas Picketty, Joseph Stiglitz, and Gabriel Zucman. “It would be distortive of trade. It would increase tax disputes. It would negatively affect multinationals,” he said.

OECD under fire

India isn’t alone in using unilateralism to push the OECD. The UK, for example, has said it will tax revenues earned by the likes of Facebook and Google from selling data produced by users in Britain. However, the South Asian giant has gone beyond mere policy—making unsubtle stabs at the legitimacy of the OECD in language that, in the diplomatic world, is akin to a bar brawler smashing a glass bottle and waving the jagged remnants in an adversary’s face.

The attacks have centered on the OECD’s small, overwhelmingly Western, membership. In its consultation paper, India argued that these members’ interests “take precedence over the interests of non member countries.” The OECD has opened tax reform discussions to around 90 outside countries in what it calls an “inclusive framework.” But, at a recent UN tax debate, India’s representative pointedly said, “calling a process inclusive does not make it so.” The diplomat then called for a new platform to debate tax at the United Nations.

The apparent threat is that if the OECD doesn’t shift revenues towards developing countries, India and others will push to remove its status as the convener of all things tax.

On the table

The OECD seems to have taken note of India’s machinations, including New Delhi’s proposal as one of a handful of options to be considered in its “road map” to passing a major tax reform by the end of 2020. Tax reformists see the mere inclusion of a policy once deemed unthinkable as a win; a sign the tides are moving in their direction.

But the proposal being put on the table doesn’t guarantee any success. “India are putting pressure on the negotiations—this is the first time there is a developing country proposal on table. It’s backed by a number of countries but I expect this to be a negotiation,” Faccio said. The United States’ international tax policy chief fired a salvo this week by calling for developing countries to accept a system which, he admitted, won’t make any actual change to revenues “in many, many cases.”

The OECD says that for most of the areas being discussed, they need all but a handful of the 129 countries involved to agree on it. Finding that consensus will be a massive task—as one analyst told Quartz, “there is no situation where all countries would win.”